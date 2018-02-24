Linda Zondi on picking the teams he wanted to play for
Linda Zondi had to give up the game he loved before he could fulfil his burningambition of playing test cricket for his country. But off the field, he found a new mission that led to him becoming chairman of SA’s cricket selectors
25 February 2018 - 00:01
Linda Zondi had to give up the game he loved before he could fulfil his burning ambition of playing test cricket for his country.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE