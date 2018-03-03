Premier League: Liverpool climb into second spot
04 March 2018 - 00:00
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane fired Liverpool into second place in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle, and Tottenham cemented their top four berth as Son Heung-Min inspired a 2-0 win over Huddersfield yesterday.
