Soccer
Chiefs prevail over Winelands outfit
11 March 2018 - 00:00
A buzzing but toothless Kaizer Chiefs kept alive their slim hopes of getting at least one piece of silverware this season when they brushed aside First Division outfit Stellenbosch FC 2-1 to qualify for the last eight of the Nedbank Cup in Durban last night.
