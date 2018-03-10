Unplugged by BBK
Jordaan doesn't seem to want a straight Safa election
11 March 2018 - 00:00
The year was 2000. Location? Surulere Stadium, Nigeria. Occasion? Africa Cup of Nations semifinal, Nigeria versus South Africa. Conversation between a South African and a Nigerian.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.