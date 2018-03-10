Rugby
Reds fight back against Bulls
11 March 2018 - 00:00
The Queensland Reds came from behind to beat the more-fancied Bulls 20-14 in their Super Rugby clash in Brisbane yesterday.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.