Pirates boost their title chances
18 March 2018 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates’ title aspirations received a boost after the disappointment of midweek cup defeat as they beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 2-1 away last night to move to within a point of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.