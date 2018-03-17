VAR will be used at World Cup
18 March 2018 - 00:00
Video assistant referees (VARs) will be used at the World Cup for the first time when the finals get under way in Russia in June.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.