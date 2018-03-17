Soccer
Wits pay the price for messing up the penalty shootout
18 March 2018 - 00:00
Three penalty misses by Bidvest Wits' experienced attackers, Lehlohonolo Majoro, Elias Pelembe and Daine Klate, proved costly for Wits as they were knocked out in the first round of the CAF Champions League before the group phase for the second time in a row.
