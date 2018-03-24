Boxer Alvarez suspended after drug test
25 March 2018 - 00:00
Mexican middleweight Saul "Canelo" Alvarez was temporarily suspended by Nevada boxing authorities on Friday over positive drug tests, putting his May 5 title rematch with Gennady Golovkin in jeopardy.
