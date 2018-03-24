Sport

Crusaders pair 'fine' after injury scare in match against Bulls

25 March 2018 - 00:00 By Reuters

Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson breathed a massive sigh of relief yesterday after injury scares to All Blacks duo Ryan Crotty and Sam Whitelock were found to be not as severe as initially feared.

