Germany look to equal unbeaten run
25 March 2018 - 00:00
Germany are one game away from equalling their record of 23 matches unbeaten, a feat they can achieve if they avoid defeat to Brazil on Tuesday night.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.