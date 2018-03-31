Soccer
We want to win all the trophies, says Pitso
League, Champions League and Nedbank all on the radar
01 April 2018 - 00:00
While Orlando Pirates have been very coy regarding their league-title ambitions, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says there's no reason for him to hide the fact that he is eyeing all three competitions they are involved in.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.