Breyton Poole is aiming for an even higher bar, and matric
The 18-year-old high-jump champion is trying to balance sport and school
08 April 2018 - 00:00
The 18-year-old high-jump champion is trying to balance sport and school
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.