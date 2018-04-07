Costa back at Atletico for Real
08 April 2018 - 00:00
Diego Costa will walk out for his seventh Madrid derby in La Liga today, four seasons since his last at the Santiago Bernabeu
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.