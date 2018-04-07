Sport

Faf's fellas were in fine fettle thanks to his leadership

Proteas captain soldiered on despite broken index finger to help his team secure victory

08 April 2018 - 00:00 By TELFORD VICE

Proteas captain soldiered on despite broken index finger to help his team secure victory

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Gold Coast 2018: SA's golden generation Sport
  2. We want to win all the trophies, says Pitso Sport
  3. Super Gerda leaves Two Oceans field for dead Sport
  4. All I ask is that teams get measured in the same way: Faf du Plessis Sport
  5. Brad Binder: Top speed of 250km/h on a motorbike feels like walking... Sport

Latest Videos

‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...
Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
X