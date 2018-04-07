United put City's title party on hold
08 April 2018 - 00:01
Paul Pogba spoiled Manchester City's anticipated Premier League title party by scoring twice in two minutes as Manchester United came from 2-0 down to win a thrilling derby 3-2 yesterday.
