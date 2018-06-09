Soccer
Bafana and Baxter brands are in need of maintenance
10 June 2018 - 00:00
Perhaps it was a moment off the field at the Cosafa Cup that illustrated the concerns a sceptical South African public have for Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter's second tenure.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.