Tennis
Queen of the court Maria Bueno dies at 78
10 June 2018 - 00:00
Maria Bueno, the Brazilian "queen" of tennis, who won three Wimbledon and four US championship singles titles, has died in Sao Paulo aged 78.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.