Tennis
Simona Halep breaks grand slam duck to win French Open in fine style
Finally, a first grand slam title for the world No 1 in women's tennis
10 June 2018 - 00:00
Finally, a first grand slam title for the world No 1 in women's tennis
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.