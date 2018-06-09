Cricket
Watch this space! Son of the great Sachin Tendulkar cometh
10 June 2018 - 00:00
Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, has been included in an under-19 Indian cricket team for two four-day matches in Sri Lanka.
