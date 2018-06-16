World Cup
Australia and France make World Cup history with first VAR ruling
17 June 2018 - 00:00
France launched their World Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Australia yesterday as the video assistant referee system was used for the first time in a World Cup.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.