World Cup
Hat-trick and tax woes on same day for Ronaldo
Footballer's show-stopping performances comes only hours after reports he had agreed to pay the Spanish taxman R292-million to settle a tax fraud claim
17 June 2018 - 00:00
Footballer's show-stopping performances comes only hours after reports he had agreed to pay the Spanish taxman R292-million to settle a tax fraud claim.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.