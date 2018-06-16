Tennis
Nearly a year later, Andy Murray returns in time for Wimbledon
17 June 2018 - 00:00
Britain's former world No 1 Andy Murray will make his return from hip surgery at the Queen's Club tournament this week where he will face Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the first round.
