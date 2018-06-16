World Cup
Rocky Germany will need to step up if they want to retain World Cup title
17 June 2018 - 00:00
Germany must shrug off a rocky World Cup build-up as they begin the defence of their title today against a vastly experienced Mexico side jolted by their own pre-tournament scandal.
