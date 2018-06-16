Rugby
Springbok's 'Beast' gets his century and is 'good for another 30 to 50 tests'
17 June 2018 - 00:00
His career will perhaps be defined for scrumming a redoubtable Lion off the park by the half-time whistle. But there is more to Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira's career than muscle and bone colliding with force in a highlights reel.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.