World Cup
Belgium on verge of World Cup last 16
24 June 2018 - 00:00
Romelu Lukaku drew level with Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the World Cup goalscoring charts yesterday, scoring twice as Belgium moved to the brink of the last 16 after a 5-2 romp against Tunisia.
