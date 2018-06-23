Cycling
Chris Froome accusation is 'uneducated', says cyclist's team
24 June 2018 - 00:00
French five-time winner of the Tour de France Bernard Hinault's accusation that Chris Froome is a "cheat" and his call for riders at this year's race to strike in protest at his presence are "uneducated", say Team Sky.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.