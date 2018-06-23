World Cup
I can win Musa v Messi duel, says Nigeria's deadly striker
24 June 2018 - 00:00
Deadly Ahmed Musa struck two stunning goals to sink Iceland 2-0 on Friday and then promised to do the same to Lionel Messi's Argentina in Tuesday's Group D showdown.
