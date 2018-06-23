Tennis
Novak Djokovic picks Roger Federer for record ninth Wimbledon
24 June 2018 - 00:00
Novak Djokovic does not consider himself among the favourites at next month's Wimbledon and shares the view that defending champion Roger Federer is likely to win a record ninth trophy at the All England Club.
