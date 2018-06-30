Rugby
Bulls Super Rugby season crashes against Sunwolves
01 July 2018 - 00:00
The Sunwolves wrote off whatever remained of the Bulls' Super Rugby season when they recorded their second consecutive home win against the struggling Tshwane franchise in Singapore.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.