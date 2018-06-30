Rugby
Can someone please invite the real Elton Jantjies to the Boks?
Elton Jantjies has come in for stinging criticism following the Springboks' defeat at Newlands last week. Swys de Bruin, his coach at the Lions, fiercely defended his prodigy
01 July 2018 - 00:00
