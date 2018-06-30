Cycling
Chris Froome hits back at doping allegations
01 July 2018 - 00:00
Chris Froome says he will "definitely" be on the start line of the Tour de France a week from Saturday, hitting back at critics such as Bernard Hinault who believe he should be suspended.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.