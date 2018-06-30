World Cup 2018
Edinson Cavani sends Ronaldo home with Messi
01 July 2018 - 00:00
Edinson Cavani scored twice as Uruguay shattered Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dream with a 2-1 victory over Portugal yesterday.
