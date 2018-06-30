World Cup 2018
Ex-England boss believes they may have miscalculated
01 July 2018 - 00:00
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson believes England may have seriously miscalculated if they think they have gained a smoother passage by finishing runners-up in their group.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.