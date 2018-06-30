World Cup 2018
It's time for Neymar to step up for Brazil
01 July 2018 - 00:00
Five-time winners Brazil will be hoping star forward Neymar can stay on his feet long enough to help them beat Mexico in Samara tomorrow.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.