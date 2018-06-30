Rugby
Rassie Erasmus' start is not a failure given the context
01 July 2018 - 00:00
Two wins from four matches at the start of your Springbok coaching career could and should be deemed a failure. But context is crucial and looking at the pieces Johan "Rassie" Erasmus had to pick up from the failed Allister Coetzee tenure, 50% is a qualified success.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.