Sport

WATCH | New series turns rugby commentary into comedy

Watch the comedy series following the Stormers' Super Rugby season

06 July 2018 - 09:08
Sponsored

Comedian and actor Glen Biderman-Pam is known for being the sidekick whether it’s as the barman in WTF with Tumi Morake, the groom’s best man in Tali’s Wedding or an in-studio comedian in Larger Than Life with Jason Goliath. Glen’s had enough and has decided to embrace change by landing a job as the star of his own show. With a little help from the BrightRock Life Insurance, Glen gets his five minutes of fame (literally) on the fast-paced series entitled Off The Bench with Glen Biderman-Pam.

He gets to chill in his makeshift studio situated in his mother’s cottage with awesome Mzansi celebrities while giving live commentary on the Stormers' Super Rugby matches. Oh yes, Glen is a huge Stormers fan and so is his bestie Khanyisa Bunu. However, the same can’t be said of his mother, Sue Pam-Grant who is always interrupting "Glenny boy’s" limelight.

Grab the biltong and turn up the volume for some great laughs with Off The Bench with Glen Biderman-Pam for the upcoming six episodes. 

Glen Biderman-Pam
Glen Biderman-Pam
Image: Supplied

This article was paid for by BrightRock Life Insurance.

Most read

  1. Success is no guarantee of financial security, says Van der Burgh Sport
  2. Can someone please invite the real Elton Jantjies to the Boks? Sport
  3. 11 things the World Cup has taught us so far Sport
  4. African sides ‘step back’ in worst World Cup since 1982 Sport
  5. World Cup hack: 7 facts you need to know to impress your friends Sport

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Could this be an answer to homelessness in South African cities?
X