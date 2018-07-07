World Cup
Boys from Brazil are sent back to the drawing board by efficient Belgians
08 July 2018 - 00:00
Brazil coach Tite left questions hanging over his future but refused to point fingers as the five-time champions crashed out of the World Cup after a 2-1 quarterfinal defeat to Belgium on Friday in Kazan.
