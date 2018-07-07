World Cup
Croatia in a semifinal date with England
08 July 2018 - 00:27
Croatia ended Russia's unlikely World Cup dream when they won 4-3 on penalties to eliminate the gallant hosts after their dramatic quarterfinal in Sochi ended 2-2 after extra time yesterday.
