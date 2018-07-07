World Cup
Martinez outthinks Brazilians to dump them out of World Cup
08 July 2018 - 00:10
A tactical change proved decisive as Kevin de Bruyne hit the winner that sent five-time champions Brazil sensationally crashing out on Friday and kept Belgium's World Cup hopes alive.
