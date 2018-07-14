Soccer
Chelsea sack title-winning coach Antonio Conte
15 July 2018 - 00:00
The question after Antonio Conte's departure from Chelsea on Friday was not "where did it all go wrong?" but rather "why did it take so long?".
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.