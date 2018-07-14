Tennis
Novak Djokovic downs Nadal to book Wimbledon final against Kevin Anderson
15 July 2018 - 00:00
Novak Djokovic reached his fifth Wimbledon final yesterday with a 6-4 3-6 7-6 (11/9) 3-6 10-8 victory over Rafael Nadal in the second longest semifinal yet played at the tournament.
