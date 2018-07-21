Soccer
Fabregas fears Eden Hazard may leave Chelsea
22 July 2018 - 00:00
Cesc Fabregas has admitted that he has been talking regularly with Eden Hazard and says that Chelsea need to keep their star player amid interest from Real Madrid.
