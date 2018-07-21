Rugby
Injuries force Lions skipper Sam Warburton to quit at 29
22 July 2018 - 00:00
British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton has retired from rugby at the age of 29, admitting defeat in his battle against chronic injury.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.