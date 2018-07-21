Soccer
Liverpool 'couldn't miss out' on signing Alisson
22 July 2018 - 00:00
Manager Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool could not miss the chance to sign one of the world's best goalkeepers, after completing the £65-million (about R1.146-billion) record transfer of Brazil's Alisson.
