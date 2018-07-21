Unplugged by BBK
Percy Tau's move must not be a story of frustration and stagnation
22 July 2018 - 00:00
The general goodwill with which football folk have greeted the completion of Percy Tau's transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns to Brighton & Hove Albion is telling.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.