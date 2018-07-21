Cricket
Proteas flop continues, once again staring at defeat in three days
22 July 2018 - 00:00
Sri Lanka surged to 151 for three in their second innings yesterday - a 365-run overall lead - as they sought a whitewash triumph over South Africa in their two-test series.
