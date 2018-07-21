Tennis
Wheelchair Tennis SA's slammed, but organisation blames lack of funding
22 July 2018 - 00:00
Seasoned wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane not only achieved the notable milestone of reaching the Wimbledon semifinals, but did so while travelling on her own and without a coach.
