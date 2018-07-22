Athletics

Rough diamond Luxolo Adams misses out on a spot in 200m final

The Mediterranean sparkled enticingly in the morning sun outside the plush R6,200-a-night hotel that was home to Luxolo Adams in Monaco the past few days, but the glitz didn't fool the unheralded sprinter. Adams, who turns 22 next week, flew out of South Africa in late May for his first taste of racing abroad, and he's quickly learned that travelling is anything but glamorous.