Cricket
Here's why Sachin Tendulkar backs Kuldeep Yadav for England series
29 July 2018 - 00:00
Kuldeep Yadav's bowling repertoire will give him the capability to compete at test level, believes Sachin Tendulkar. The former India batsman also reckons Kuldeep could benefit from the heatwave that has gripped England over the past few weeks.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.